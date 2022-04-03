'Govt should take decision on removing loudspeakers of mosques', warns Raj Thackeray

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday (April 2, 2022) said that he is not against prayers but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers.

The estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the state government to remove loudspeakers or else he will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.

"I am not against prayers, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now...," Raj Thackeray said at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

"Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he added.

Raid Madarasas at Muslim shanties as Pakistani supporters are residing there

Raj Thackeray also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raid the Madarasas at the Muslim shanties and claimed that Pakistani supporters are residing in these shanties.

"Mumbai Police knows what's happening there... Our MLAs using them for vote bank, such people don't even have Aadhar Card, but the MLAs get them made," he alleged.

Sharad Pawar dividing society

Thackeray also criticized NCP chief Sharad Pawar and accused him of "playing the caste card from time to time and dividing society".

He also took potshots at Uddhav Thackeray, whose party, the Shiv Sena, fell out with the BJP in 2019 over the chief minister's post and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah were saying that Devendra Fadnavis is going to be the next chief minister. Uddhav Thackeray was present on stage but he never mentioned any seat-sharing formula. Uddhav only brought it up when he realized that BJP could not form the government without his help (after 2019 elections)."

The three parties in the government (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) have "ignored people's mandate", he alleged.

(With agency inputs)

