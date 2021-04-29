Govt should take strong action against Remidesivir hoarders: Delhi HC

New Delhi: India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus. The second wave is proving to be much more infectious and dangerous as compared to the first one. The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and AAP government as to why there was Remdesivir drug scarcity in the national capital when the medication was being widely prescribed for COVID-19 patients.

Justice Prathiba M Singh made the Health Ministry and the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) a party in the matter and asked their lawyers to come with instructions on why there was a scarcity of the drug in Delhi.

A similar direction was issued to additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, appearing for the Delhi government, and the matter was listed for hearing post-lunch by the court.

Anuj Aggarwal said that Delhi does not have the facilities to manufacture the drug and it is obtained from other states who sell it only after meeting their own demands.

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday (April 14) said that those who are creating an artificial shortage of the medicine will have to face strict action.

“Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has directed for strict action into any complaint of black marketing of Remdesivir. Those who are exploiting people and creating artificial shortage of medicine, strict action should be taken against them,” Dr Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dr Harsh Vardhan "Shortage of Remdesivir happened because its production was reduced as COVID-19 cases were decreasing. Our drug controller and ministry held a meeting with stakeholders and asked manufacturers to strengthen the production."

“Current total capacity of 7 manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials/month. Fast-track approval was given for 7 more sites having a production capacity of 10 Lakh vials/month to 6 manufacturers. Another 30 lakh vials/month production lined up,” a statement from the ministry said.

(Inputs from agencies)

