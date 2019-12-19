हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Onion

Govt to import additional 12,500 tonnes of onions from Turkey to ease retail prices

State-run MMTC has been contracted to import an additional 12,500 tonnes of onion from Turkey as directed by the Price Stabilisation Fund Management Committee of the Department of Consumer Affairs, an official release said.

Govt to import additional 12,500 tonnes of onions from Turkey to ease retail prices

NEW DELHI: As onions prices continue to rule above the Rs 100/kg mark in several cities across the country, the government on Thursday decided to import an additional 12,500 tonnes of onions from Turkey to ease retail prics. News agency ANI reported that the Centre has contracted additional 12,500 MT of onions from Turkey.

State-run MMTC has been contracted to import an additional 12,500 tonnes of onion from Turkey as directed by the Price Stabilisation Fund Management Committee of the Department of Consumer Affairs, an official release said.

 

Live TV

 

The onions will begin arriving in India from mid-January onwards. With this, the total contracted onion for imports so far has gone up to 42,500 tonnes.

About 12,000 tonnes of onion will arrive before December 31, which will be supplied to various states in line with their respective demand, the release said.

Onion prices have more than doubled in the past one month due to the crop loss in the kharif and late-kharif season as excess rain and flooding impacted production in the key producing regions of Mahrashtra and Karnataka.

Tags:
OnionOnion pricesTurkeyMMTCIndia
Next
Story

70 social media accounts to be blocked for spreading fake news and misinformation: Delhi Police

Must Watch

PT41M8S

Taal Thok Ke: मोदी के नाम पर मुसलमानों को डराने का खेल?