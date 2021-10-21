Govt to release song, film to celebrate 100 crore COVID jab milestone

New Delhi: With India achieving the mammoth target of administering 100 crore vaccination doses to the countrymen on Thursday, the government has planned a series of events to mark the historic occasion.

As part of the celebration, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a song and an audio-visual film to celebrate the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The Centre had on Saturday launched the country’s vaccination anthem. The audio-visual song sung by renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher, was launched at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Mansukh Mandaviya launched the song. Union Rameswar Teli, Secretary PNG Tarun Kapoor, senior officers of the Ministry, and Oil & Gas PSUs were also present in the event, which was in a hybrid mode. The song has been produced by the Oil & Gas PSUs.

A song that slays vaccine hesitancy! टीके से बचा है देश टीके से

टीके से बचेगा देश टीके से Joined my colleagues Dr @mansukhmandviya Ji & Sh @Rameswar_Teli Ji to release India’s Vaccination Anthem #BharatKaTikakaran sung by Sh @Kailashkher Ji.#SabkaSaathSabkaPrayas pic.twitter.com/K18brCngXK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 16, 2021

According to an official press release, Mandaviya will release the film and song at the Red Fort in the national capital. Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Health Minister said in a tweet that 99 crore vaccine doses were administered across the country as of Wednesday.

He said, "We are at 99 crore. Go for it India... continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations."

In another tweet, Mandaviya appealed to those not vaccinated yet to get the vaccine and be part of the historical moment.

He said, "To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the countrymen that those who are yet to be vaccinated should contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately."

Admiring the attempts made by health workers in the run to achieve the feat and to make people aware of the need for door-to-door vaccination campaigns, the Health Ministry released a video story.

Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion. The Centre has also said that all those villages which have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise.

India has administered over 99.70 crore vaccine doses so far under the country`s vaccination drive. India needed another 25 lakh vaccine jabs to achieve the 100 crore vaccination mark.

Only China, which is facing the heat from many countries over the origin of Covid-19, has administered one billion doses. It crossed the milestone in June.

Since the launch of the nationwide vaccination programme, India has seen its vaccine coverage going up steadily, with single-day figures first reaching 10 million in the month of August (and four times after that) and crossing a high of 25 million on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Live TV