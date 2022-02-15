'Govt will firmly stay': Shiv Sena slams reports of Maharashtra govt fall

Shiv Sena today said that rumours around fall of its MVA alliance government in Maharashtra are totally baseless. Speaking to media, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that centre is using its agencies to pressurise MVA government leaders in Maharashtra.

"Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. "Maharashtra government will firmly stay," Raut added.

Raut also said that Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son should be arrested in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. "To whom does Nikon Infra Construction company belong? PMC case accused Rakesh Wadhwan and Somaiya's son are partners in this company," Sanjay Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that he called Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him not to trouble his family and friends.

"I rang Amit Shah and asked him if there was some enmity against me. I told him if there is a problem with me, arrest me but don't trouble my friends and family members," Sanjay Raut said.