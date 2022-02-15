हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Sena

'Govt will firmly stay': Shiv Sena slams reports of Maharashtra govt fall

Shiv Sena today said that rumours around fall of its MVA alliance government in Maharashtra are totally baseless. Speaking to media, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that centre is using its agencies to pressurise MVA government leaders in Maharashtra.

&#039;Govt will firmly stay&#039;: Shiv Sena slams reports of Maharashtra govt fall
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut held a presser today and slammed report on fall of government in Maharshtra.

Shiv Sena today said that rumours around fall of its MVA alliance government in Maharashtra are totally baseless. Speaking to media, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that centre is using its agencies to pressurise MVA government leaders in Maharashtra.

"Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some BJP leaders are saying that the MVA govt will fall on March 10. All these rumors started after I wrote to Venkaiah Naidu," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said. "Maharashtra government will firmly stay," Raut added.

 Raut also said that Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son should be arrested in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. "To whom does Nikon Infra Construction company belong? PMC case accused Rakesh Wadhwan and Somaiya's son are partners in this company," Sanjay Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that he called Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him not to trouble his family and friends.

"I rang Amit Shah and asked him if there was some enmity against me. I told him if there is a problem with me, arrest me but don't trouble my friends and family members," Sanjay Raut said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shiv SenaSanjay RautMaharashtraMVA govt in Maharashtra
Next
Story

Corbevax is safe, will be administered in two doses, says NTAGI chief

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: India asks Indian students to leave Ukraine