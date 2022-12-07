Govt's foreign policy seeks welfare of Indians, says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session on Wednesday, said that foreign policy of India is to serve the Indians and he will ensure the welfare of the nation and its people as well. “Foreign policy today is no longer just an exercise of a ministry or even simply that of the government, it has a direct impact on daily lives of all Indians. Our endeavour is that the welfare of the Indian people is ensured however challenging the situation,” said Jaishankar.

He also talked about several topics including Sri Lanka, Palestine and China.

“We have given support to the entirety of Sri Lanka which also includes the Tamil community, Sinhalese community and people from all other communities. We haven’t taken a communal approach in giving support to a neighbour in a serious economic situation,” he said.

Talking about India’s stance on Palestine, he said that “we support a two-state solution with both states living peacefully side by side.”

“Our financial support for the Palestinian refugee welfare agency has gone up,” he added.

Jaishankar, as far as China is concerned, made it clear that India is not going to tolerate any attempt to change LAC. He stated, “We won’t tolerate attempts to unilaterally change LAC. If they continue to do that and built up forces which constitute serious concerns in border area then our relationship isn’t normal and that abnormality is evident in last few years.”

“We don’t ask our companies to buy Russian oil, we ask them to buy what’s the best option they get. It depends on the market, it’s a sensible policy to go where we get the best deal in the interest of the Indian people,” he added.