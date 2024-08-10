New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concern on Saturday over the increase in the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and said the national security policy of the Narendra Modi government should be to "take concrete steps instead of indulging in self-praise".

Kharge's remarks came after two Army personnel were killed and six others, including two civilians, injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district at an altitude of 10,000 feet on Saturday.

The operation to hunt down the ultras continued despite the challenging topography.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "Two Army soldiers sacrificed their lives and demonstrated their bravery in a joint operation against terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Salute to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers. Our deepest condolences to their bereaved families." He also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"The increase in the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of concern. The national security policy of the Modi government should be to take concrete steps instead of indulging in self-praise," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of martyrdom of two brave soldiers while facing terrorists in Anantnag is extremely saddening.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.