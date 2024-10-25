Advertisement
Gram Panchayat Weather Forecast: Key Fact About Govt Initiatives And How It Will Help

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and MoS Jitendra Singh launched a weather forecasting initiative to empower rural communities and enhance disaster preparedness.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Gram Panchayat Weather Forecast: Key Fact About Govt Initiatives And How It Will Help Image: Freepik

Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and MoS Dr Jitendra Singh launched the Gram Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting initiative. This program, which is in collaboration with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, aims to empower rural communities, enhance disaster preparedness, and promote sustainable agriculture, benefiting farmers nationwide.

According to the official release, Union Minister Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasised that weather forecasting at the Gram Panchayat Level is important towards empowering the Indian economy and enhancing the Ease of Living for rural populations. These initiatives allow Panchayats to address climate challenges and improve decision-making for agriculture and disaster preparedness. 

Minister of State for Science and Technology & Earth Sciences Shri (Dr.) Jitendra Singh praised the collaboration between MoPR and IMD and asserted that the availability of weather forecasts at the Gram Panchayat level will significantly boost disaster preparedness. He also emphasised contributing to the creation of climate-resilient communities across India.

In a statement, the MoPR Secretary urged Panchayats to actively share weather-related information with the public, ensuring that rural communities fully benefit from the initiative.

