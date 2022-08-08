NOIDA: The residents of the Grand Omaxe Housing Society located in sector 93 on Monday hailed 'Bulldozer Baba' after the Noida authority demolished illegal construction at Shrikant Tyagi's residence here. According to media reports, several residents, especially women living in the society were seen cheering and clapping and they also distributed sweets as the Noida Authority’s bulldozers enter the society and started demolishing the illegal construction near Shrikant Tyagi's residence on the ground floor.

"Bulldozer baba ka bulldozer chala hai, hume bahut khushi hai," one of the residents said. Another resident hailed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ordering the Noida Authority to take swift action in the case. The residents further claimed that they were extremely “annoyed” and angry with Tyagi’s attitude and rude behaviour with a woman.

The reactions came after the Noida administration demolished an illegal construction near the residence of Shrikant Tyagi, who is the main accused in the Grand Omaxe Housing Society fracas which was caught on camera.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

The demolition outside Tyagi's ground-floor apartment in Grand Omaxe Society was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority. Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Tyagi, who is absconding at the moment, was seen abusing and assaulting the woman in the residential society after a brawl over the plantation of trees near his apartment on the society premises.

The action was taken after a video showing Tyagi threatening and assaulting the woman resident of the housing complex in Noida's Sector 93 went viral. On Sunday night, some men supporting Tyagi barged into the residential society after which seven of them were arrested and taken for interrogation, said the Noida police.

“Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway,” said Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh.

He also said that the family has been provided with security. Action will be taken against Tyagi under the Gangster Act and “all his illegal property will be identified”, Singh added further.

While a manhunt is underway to nab self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, his party has distanced itself from him, saying he was never part of the party.

Apart from Tyagi`s wife, the police have detained his brother, driver and manager. "All of them are currently being questioned," informed the official. The matter came to light on Friday when several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the Tyagi could be heard hurling abuses at the woman. The shocking incident evoked a sharp response from the netizens who voiced their support for the woman who was allegedly threatened by the main accused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ankita Sharma earlier informed that Noida Police registered an FIR under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC at the Panchsheel police station soon after the video went viral on social media,

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took cognisance of the matter on Saturday and wrote to Uttar Pradesh DGP in this matter. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the police to provide necessary protection to the victim.