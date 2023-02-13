'Great Threat' to Judiciary: Congress on ex-SC Judge Abdul Nazeer's Appointment as Governor; BJP Responds

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday (February 12, 2023) slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over the appointment of ex-Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as the new governor of Andhra Pradesh and called the move a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary. Nazeer, who retired last month, was part of several path-breaking verdicts, including those on the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, instant 'triple talaq', and the one that declared the 'right to privacy' a fundamental right. He is now among the six new faces who were appointed as governors on Sunday.

Asked about Nazeer's appointment, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters, "One of your (BJP) tall leaders sadly no more with us, Arun Jaitley, on September 5, 2013, in the House and several times outside stated that 'the desire of a post-retirement job influences pre-retirement judgments. It is a threat to the Independence of the judiciary."

He also dismissed the argument that this has happened several times earlier also so such an appointment is acceptable.

"We are not talking about persons or individuals. Personally, I have very great respect for this person (Nazeer). I know him, it is not about him at all. As a matter of principle we oppose it, as a matter of principle we believe it is a matter of great diminution and a great threat to the Independence of the judiciary for the reasons I have just quoted on the excerpt I played out," Singhvi said, referring to Jaitley's remarks.

LIVE: Congress party briefing by Shri @DrAMSinghvi at AICC HQ. https://t.co/hiv1csLIAU — Congress (@INCIndia) February 12, 2023

"Therefore, we condemn it, we oppose it and we do not agree with it," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Attacking the Centre, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also retweeted a video on Twitter of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley saying in 2012 that "pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs".

"Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure," Ramesh said.

Whole ecosystem is in full swing once again: Kiren Rijiju on criticism over Abdul Nazeer's appointment as governor

In an apparent swipe at the Congress, after it questioned the appointment of Abdul Nazeer as a governor, Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said that the "whole ecosystem" is once again in "full swing" over the issue.

They should better understand that they can no longer treat India as their "personal fiefdom", the minister said, without naming anyone.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said India will be guided by the provisions of the Constitution.

"The Whole Eco-system is once again in full swing on the appointment of a Governor. They should better understand that, they can no more treat India as their personal fiefdom. Now, India will be guided by the people of India as per the provisions of the Constitution of India," he said in a tweet.

The Whole Eco-system is once again in full swing on the appointment of a Governor.

They should better understand that, they can no more treat India as their personal fiefdom. Now, India will be guided by the people of India as per the provisions of the Constitution of India. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 12, 2023

It's Congress's habit to politicise every issue: BJP's Anil Baluni on criticism on appointment of ex-judge Abdul Nazeer as Andhra Pradesh governor

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni also rejected the Congress' criticism and said such appointments have past precedents and they are also not barred by the Constitution.

Baluni said the Congress has a habit of politicising every issue, and it was unfortunate that the opposition party is doing so with the appointment of governors also.

"Former judges have been appointed to different positions countless times in the past. Our Constitution also says nothing against the post-retirement appointment of judges," the Rajya Sabha member said, noting that previous Congress governments affected such appointments on numerous occasions.