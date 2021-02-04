Greater Noida: Consumer forum orders builder to refund Rs 5.54 lakh for delay in delivery of flat

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has delivered a sentence in favour of the consumer and has ordered the builder to refund the initial deposit amount of Rs 5.54 lakh because of the delay in giving possession of the flat.

As per the consumer forum’s order, Lt Colonel Pushpdharan, a resident of Greater Noida, had invested in a two-bedroom flat of 1,050 square feet area. The first installment for the investment was paid through a cheque on April 4, 2013, of Rs 2.77 lakh. However, the receipt for the payment was shared with him on April 26. The complainant paid the second instalment on July 11, 2013, of Rs 2.77 lakh and received the receipt of the payment on August 6, 2013.

An allotment letter cum buyers agreement was shared with the complainant on January 6, 2014, and according to the agreement, the builder was supposed to give possession of the flat within 30 months.

On May 30, 2019, Pushpdharan lodged a complaint with the forum after the builder neither gave possession of the flat, nor refunded the amount. The complainant stated that he had invested in the residential project for his daughter's marriage. The court has sent numerous notices and reminders to the builder before passing the judgement, but the builder neither submitted a written reply nor abided by the court's orders.

On Tuesday, Aditya Bhati, representative of district consumer commission advocates’ welfare association told Hindustan Times, “The district consumer commission headed by president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Daya Shankar Pandey has decided the complaint ex-parte and directed the builder to refund the deposited amount of Rs 5.54 lakh, along with 9% interest. Besides, the builder has been directed to pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and Rs 1,000 towards litigation expenses to the complainant.”

The complainant was registered with the consumer commission back in 2013 and till date the resident has not received the possession, the further stated.

