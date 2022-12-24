topStoriesenglish
Greater Noida SHO's wife breast-feeds infant found in bushes

Noida, Dec 24 (IANS) The wife of a Station House Officer in Greater Noida breast-fed a baby  found inside bushes in the Knowledge Park area.

The infant, wrapped in a cloth, was left in the cold by her parents in bushes near Sharda hospital on December 20.

According to a senior police official, after receiving information about the baby, a police team rushed to the spot.

"She was taken to the police station where the SHO`s wife, Jyoti Singh, volunteered to breast-feed her. The baby was hungry and cold and we knew that the baby could not be fed anything other than breast milk," said the official.

Police said that the baby girl is in stable condition now. Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the person who had abandoned her.

