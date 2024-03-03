Greater Noida: Two Killed As Iron Grill Falls In Blue Sapphire Mall

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives in Greater Noida's Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall after getting crushed under an iron grill that fell from the fifth floor of the Plaza. Those who died on the spot were identified as Harendra and Shakeel of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad. The police have sent the body for a postmortem and the mall has been evacuated. The accident took place when the two were approaching the escalator to go to the first floor of the mall.

Hridesh Katheria, ADCP, Central Noida said, "Our Bisrakh Police station received information via Yatharth Hospital that two people died after an iron grill fell from fifth floor of the Blue Sapphire mall. A team of police reached the site immediately. According to information that we have, two people have been identified as Harendra and Shakeel of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad. Further action will be taken into the matter based on a complaint from the kins of victims."

The police also said that they will take strict action against those found guilty.