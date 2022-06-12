हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DND Flyover

Grenade found under DND flyover in Delhi

The grenade was found submerged in Hindon canal under the DND flyover in Mayur Vihar area on Saturday night, reports ANI. 

Representational image

A grenade was recovered under DND flyover in Delhi on Saturday. According to Delhi Police, a grenade was found submerged in Hindon canal under the DND flyover in Mayur Vihar area on Saturday night. The grenade was found in an earthen pot by divers who keep scouting the river bed for coins. The National Security Guard (NSG) team rushed to the spot on information and diffused the grenade. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot for a thorough examination. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered Explosives Substance Act. The investigation is underway.  

 

Tags:
DND FlyoverGrenadeNational Security GuardNSGDelhi
