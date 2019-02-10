हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Grenade hurled at CRPF party in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, 3 CRPF men; 4 policemen injured

ANI reported that three CRPF personnel, four J&K police personnel and four civilians have been injured in the attack.

Grenade hurled at CRPF party in Srinagar&#039;s Lal Chowk, 3 CRPF men; 4 policemen injured
Image Courtesy: ANI

SRINAGAR: A grenade was lobbed by terrorists on a CRPF party near Palladium lane at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday. 

ANI reported that three CRPF personnel, four J&K police personnel and four civilians have been injured in the attack.

The area has been cordoned off.

The attack took place hours after five terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that the five terrorists killed were identified as Waseem Ahmad Rather, Aqib Nazir Mir, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, Idrees Ahmad Bhat & Zahid Ahmad Parray. The police added that the terrorists were from a combined group of Hizbul & LeT but their exact affiliations are being ascertained.

Police have recovered incriminating material such as arms & ammunition from thee site of encounter. "Pertinently no collateral damage took place during encounter. Bodies of the killed terrorists were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities," a police officer told ANI.

 

Jammu and Kashmirgrenade attack Srinagargrenade attack Palladium lakePalladium lake srinagar CRPF grenade attack
