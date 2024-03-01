Groom Returns 25 Lakh Rupees Dowry, Sets Example Against The Dowry Tradition

In a remarkable display of principles and commitment against the prevailing dowry tradition, Saurabh Singh Sikarwar, the son of Udyam Singh Sikarwar and a senior leader of the BJP, returned a hefty sum of Rs 25 lakh to the bride's family during his wedding ceremony in the village of Atar.

The incident took place on February 25th during the ‘Teeka’ ceremony by the Sikarwar family from Bhind district. The alliance between Saurabh and the bride, facilitated by social worker Saurabh Singh Sikarwar, had its turning point when the bride's family handed over a substantial cash amount as dowry, which, despite being illegal, is quite prevalent in several parts of the country.

However, Saurabh Sikarwar, who was to become the groom, did the unusual gesture; he took a 500-rupee note from the 25 lakh rupees, placed it on his forehead, and returned the entire amount to the bride's family. When questioned about this decision, Saurabh asserted, "I will not accept dowry."

This principled stand against the age-old dowry tradition has resonated strongly, sparking discussions throughout the region. Sikarwar, when asked about his actions, stated firmly, "I am against dowry. How can I accept dowry when I tell others that the dowry tradition is a curse and evil?"

The incident unfolded during a significant event attended by prominent political figures, including the BJP's senior leader and Assembly President Narendra Singh Tomar, District Panchayat President Aarti Gurjar, BJP District President Yogesh Pal Gupta, former MLA Raghuraj Singh Kanshana, and Satyapal Singh Sikarwar.

By rejecting dowry and advocating for a change in the societal mindset, The groom's stance is expected to inspire others to challenge the dowry tradition that continues to plague Indian society.