Group Captain Varun Singh dies: 'Extremely anguished', says PM Modi after lone survivor in CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash passes away

New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash, has died on Wednesday (December 15, 2021) morning, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has said.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Group Captain Singh and said that he served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism.

"I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister expressed in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers also condoled the Group Captain's demise.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave`s soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Rajnath Singh said, "Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief."

Group Captain Varun Singh was seriously injured in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 and was getting treated at a military hospital in Bengaluru. He was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

This is noteworthy that Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical snag last year.

