Gruesome murder: Jharkhand man chops 22-year-old wife's body into pieces, cops recover 12 parts

SAHIBGANJ: In another gruesome Shraddha Walker like-murder case, a 22-year-old tribal woman from Jharkhand was allegedly killed and chopped into several pieces by her husband. Police have recovered 12 parts of the deceased's body. According to an ANI report, the woman belonged to a primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Police informed that the search for the missing body parts is still underway. Her husband and accused Dildar Ansari has been detained by cops. The victim was Ansari's second wife.

The victim has been identified as Rabita Pahadin and was from a tribal community. Ansari had married Rabita around 10-15 days ago as per reports. The murder is believed to have taken place on Friday night.

Jharkhand | 12 parts of the body of a 22-yr-old woman belonging to primitive tribal community found in Sahibganj. Some parts of body still missing & search for them is underway. Her husband Dildar Ansari has been detained by Police, the deceased was his second wife: SP Sahibganj — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

What sparked the investigation is a human body part which was found behind an under-construction building of the Anganwadi center in Borio Santhali area. The police then began a full-fledged probe into the case.

Also Read: In haunting reminder of Shraddha Walker murder, Jaipur man kills aunt, chops her body after heated argument

As per a Zee News report, the police found two sharp weapons from the maternal uncle of the accused Dildar Ansari. The main accused, at the moment, appears to be the deceased's husband.

Similar to Shraddha Walker murder case

The gruesome murder bears a similarity to the Shraddh Walker murder case. Shraddha Walker, a 24-year-old woman, was also murdered in a similar way wherein her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla strangled her and then chopped her body into over 35 pieces and then disposed of them in the nearby forest area. The heinousness of the crime and treatment of the deceased even after death shocked the nation and sparked a conversation on toxic relationships. The investigation in the Shraddha Walker case is still on-going.