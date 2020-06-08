GSEB 10th result 2020: Gujarat Board to release class 10 SSC result tomorrow at this time — How to check scorecard

New Delhi: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will release the class 10 board results 2020 for SSC students on Tuesday (June 9). The result will be declared by the board at 8:00 am.

Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website of the GSEB, which is gseb.org.

Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board exams were conducted in Gujarat from March 5-21, 2020. So far, results for only GSEB HSC Science have been released, whereas GSEB Arts and Commerce stream results are still awaited.

Follow these simple steps to check the Gujarat class 10 SSC results 2020:

Go to the official website of the board, which is gseb.org

Look for SSC Result 2020

Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the scorecard in PDF format for your future reference.

Students can also check their result by sending SMS in this format to get their scorecard on their phones — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official board website or check the space for a regular update on the same.

Earlier on May 17, the board had released the HSC Science results, which saw a pass percentage of 71.34 per cent.