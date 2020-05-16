GSEB 12th Science result 2020: Visit official website gseb.org to check your score

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is all set to release the result of HSC Science stream of class 12 at 8 am on Sunday, i.e. on May 17. The Gujarat 12th Science Result 2020 will de released by the board on the official website of GSEB, which is gseb.org.

Students who appeared for the exams can keep a check on the website for the latest updates. Meanwhile, notification for GSEB 12th result for Arts and Commerce, and GSEB 10th Result 2020 is likely to be announced soon.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on SSC/HSC exam link available on the home page

Go to the results section and enter your details.

The result will appear in a PDF file format. Students are advised to download the file for future reference.

Gujarat Board SSC and HSC exams were conducted between March 5 and March 21 this year. The results were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed after March 24, 2020.

The GSEB Board earlier said that it would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

The Gujarat Board had released the HSC Science answer key recently. Candidates can click on the links to check if they have not yet done so.