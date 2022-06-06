GSEB Class 10th Result 2022 declared at gseb.org; check pass percentage

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GSEB Class 10 board results at gseb.org. The class 10 board exam results were announced at nearly 7 AM today, June 6, 2022. Candidates can check their results at GSEB's official website: gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 commenced on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 9, 2022. Earlier, Gujarat Board HSC results or class 12th board results were announced on Saturday (June 4).

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: Pass percentage

Last year, the GSEB Class 10th exams were cancelled, however, results were announced based on internal assessment. 100% students were passed last year and a total of 857204 students registered for SSC exam. This year over 7.8 lakh regular students appeared for secondary board examinations of which 50372 qualified the exam, taking the pass pecentage of GSEB SSC 2022 results to 65.18 %.

The overall pass percentage is 65.18 percent, with 59.92 percent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 percent of girls passing the GSEB SSC exams.

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: Toppers' list

GSEB has announced the SSC or class 10th result at gseb.org. The toppers list and the pass percentage will be out soon.

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: How to check your result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the GSEB board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: Direct Link To Download Results

Step 3: Enter in your required details

Step 4:Your scorecard will be released on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

