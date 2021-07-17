GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board to release scores at gseb.org today, here’s how to check

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to announce class 12 results for the Science stream at 8 am today (July 17, 2021). Once announced the schools will be able to check the results at the official website - gseb.org.

The schools will have to use their index numbers and passwords to access and download the results. Schools will then have to share the scorecards with students.

The students must note that the class 12 results would be declared only for science students. Additionally, students who had registered for Gujarat Board Class 12 science exam can visit the official website of GSEB, gseb.org for further information.

Here’s how to download GSEB Class 12 science Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB- gseb.org

Step 2: Clock on ‘Science stream’ link on the homepage

Step 3: In the new page, log in using the school index number and password

Step 4: GSEB Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the scorecards to share with students later

According to the reports, over 5.43 lakh students from the general stream and 1.4 lakh candidates from science stream were set to appear for the GSEB Class 12 board examinations, which got cancelled due to the second COVID-19 wave.

The students also need to note that the board will prepare results on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. GSEB have taken into account the scorecards of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 in 50:25:25 ratio.

