GSEB Board Exam Results 2022

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2022 to be declared on June 6- Check details here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the date and timing of the GSEB Class 10 board results. The class 10 board exam results will be announced at 8 AM on June 6, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their results at GSEB's official website: gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 commenced on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 9, 2022. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani took on Twitter to announce the  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's class 10 exam result release date.

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2022 to be declared on June 6- Check details here
Image credit: ANI

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the date and timing of the GSEB Class 10 board results. The class 10 board exam results will be announced at 8 AM on June 6, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their results at GSEB's official website: gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 commenced on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 9, 2022. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani took on Twitter to announce the  Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's class 10 exam result release date.

GSEB Gujarat board SSC result 2022: Here's how to download your score card

Step 1:  Visit the official website of the GSEB board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Step 3: Enter in your required details 

Step 4:Your admit card will be released on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

