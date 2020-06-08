GSEB SSC result 2020: Gujarat Board class 10 results to be declared on June 9; check scorecard at gseb.org

New Delhi: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will release the class 10 board results 2020 for SSC students on Tuesday (June 8) at 8:00 am. An official notification about the result declaration has been released by the board on its official website.

Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates who wish to apply for the exam can check the notification here.

Follow these simple steps to check the Gujarat class 10 SS results 2020:

Go to the official website of the board, which is gseb.org

Look for SSC Result 2020

Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the scorecard in PDF format for your future reference.

The Board exams were conducted in Gujarat from March 5-21, 2020. So far, results for only GSEB HSC Science have been released, whereas GSEB Arts and Commerce stream results are still awaited. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official board website or check the space for a regular update on the same.

Earlier on May 17, the board had released the HSC Science results, which saw a pass percentage of 71.34 per cent.