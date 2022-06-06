हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GSEB Board Exam Results 2022

GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Board class 10th results out at gseb.org; direct link here

The class 10 board exam results were announced at nearly 7 AM today, June 6, 2022. Candidates can check their results at GSEB's official website: gseb.org.

Image credit: ANI

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GSEB Class 10 board results at gseb.org. The class 10 board exam results were announced at nearly 7 AM today, June 6, 2022. Candidates can check their results at GSEB's official website: gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 commenced on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 9, 2022. Earlier, Gujarat Board HSC results or class 12th board results were announced on Saturday (June 4).

GSEB Gujarat board SSC result 2022: Here's how to download your score card

Step 1:  Visit the official website of the GSEB board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

GSEB SSC 10 Results 2022: Direct Link To Download Results

Step 3: Enter in your required details 

Step 4:Your scorecard will be released on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Live TV

