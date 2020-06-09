हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020

GSEB to announce Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 on June 9 at 8 am, here's how to check result online

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Gujarat Board class 10 examinations on Thursday (June 9). Over 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams, can check their result online at gseb.org. 

GSEB to announce Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 on June 9 at 8 am, here's how to check result online

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Gujarat Board class 10 examinations on Thursday (June 9). Over 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams, can check their result online at gseb.org. 

On May 17, the GSEB had declared the HSC Science result and a total of 71.34 per cent of students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage for Gujarat Board class 10 result 2019 was recorded at 66.97 per cent.

It is to be noted that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how you can check the Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 online: 

-Go to the official website of the board, which is gseb.org
-Look for SSC Result 2020
-Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.
-Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.
-Download the scorecard in PDF format for your future reference.

Students can also check their result by sending SMS in this format to get their scorecard on their phones — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020: GSEB to declare result on June 9 at gseb.org
