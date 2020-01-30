हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gudiya rape case: Delhi's Karkardooma court awards 20 years imprisonment to convicts Manoj and Pradeep

The court also directed them to pay Rs 11 Lakhs as compensation to the victim.

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Karkardooma court on Thursday awarded 20 years imprisonment to two main convicts - Manoj Shah and Pradeep - in the 2013 kidnapping and rape case of a five-year-old girl Gudiya. The court also directed them to pay Rs 11 Lakhs as compensation to the victim.

The court had on Saturday pronounced the verdict in the Gudiya rape case holding the two main accused as guilty. Both Pradeep and Manoj had been charged under POCSO for rape, kidnapping and attempt to murder. The court said that the quantum of punishment will be announced on January 30.

Seven years ago, on April 15, 2013, the five-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by her neighbour and his friend in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. The accused had also inserted foreign objects in her private parts leading to grievous injuries.

The minor was found in a critical condition two days after being taken away, on April 17, at a neighbour's rented accommodation in an unconscious state and was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS.

Delhi Police had then registered a case and slapped charges of attempt to murder and rape among other things on Manoj Kumar. He was apprehended from his in-law's village in Bihar while the second accused was arrested later on.

