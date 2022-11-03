topStoriesenglish
RED FORT ATTACK CASE

'GUILT PROVED’ SC rejects LeT terrorist’s plea for review of death penalty in Red Fort attack case

Red Fort attack case: A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi said, "Having regard to the entirety of the matter, his guilt is proved..." Detailed order in the matter will be uploaded later in the day, the bench said.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:13 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the death penalty awarded to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq for carrying out the December 2000 Red Fort attack. Rejecting Arif`s review petition, a bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit said, "affirm the view taken by this court...reject the review petition".

The bench, also comprising Justice Bela M. Trivedi, added, "Having regard to the entirety of the matter, his guilt is proved..." Detailed order in the matter will be uploaded later in the day. Justifying the death sentence, a bench presided over by Justice V S Sirpurkar said, "This is a unique case where there is one most aggravating circumstance - that it was a direct attack on the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India by foreigners.”

 

 

In the Red Fort attack three people, including two Army jawans, were killed. In August 2011, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence of arrested LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif for carrying out the December 2000 Red Fort attack. The apex court also dismissed his review petition later in August 2011. However, in 2016, the apex court decided to re-hear his review petition.

In November 2005, the trial court had awarded Arif a death sentence. The trial court had also fined Arif Rs 4.35 lakh for the attack that left two Rajputana Rifles jawans and a civilian dead. The Delhi High Court, in 2007, upheld the death sentence to Arif.

