हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ibrahima Kassory Fofana

Guinean PM arrives in India on 10-day visit

Guinean Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana arrived here Saturday for a 10-day visit during which he will participate at a key India-Africa business conclave and hold talks with the top leadership to deepen ties.

Guinean PM arrives in India on 10-day visit
ANI photo

New Delhi: Guinean Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana arrived here Saturday for a 10-day visit during which he will participate at a key India-Africa business conclave and hold talks with the top leadership to deepen ties.

Fofana will participate at the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa Project Partnership Sunday.

During his visit from March 16-25, he will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

On March 20, he will leave for Vishakhapatnam for four days for an official programme.

Ghana vice president Mahamudu Bawumia will also arrive in India from March 16-20 and will participate at the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa Project Partnership.

Tags:
Ibrahima Kassory FofanaGuinean Prime Minister
Next
Story

New Zealand terrorist calls Indians 'invaders' in manifesto, names 'potential nation enemies in the East'

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Congress claims it has numbers to form government in Goa