Guitar rendition of Jana Gana Mana at Nagaland's Hornbill fest impresses Anand Mahindra, says 'This clip is proof of...'

Viral Video: A special rendition of the national anthem earlier this week at the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland left everyone in awe. The 10-day Hornbill Festival is currently taking place in Nagaland. Not just from throughout the nation, but also from around the world, tourists are drawn to the event. People have the opportunity to enjoy the culture of the lovely state during the event. Naturally, a number of photos and videos from the occasion have drawn people's attention. One of those is a post that Anand Mahindra shared again. Nagaland musician Imnainla Jamir played Jana Gana Mana on an electric guitar as the crowd and dignitaries including Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, and others stood in reverence.

The guitarist shown in the video playing a guitar rendition of India's National Anthem Jana Gana Mana. Anupam Thareja, a co-founder of Classic Legends, first shared the video on Twitter. Anand Mahindra reposted his tweet and included a thank-you caption. “This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength,” he tweeted. A day ago, the video was published.

This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength… pic.twitter.com/BQ5AD1C71g — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2022

Since being shared, the video has received over four lakh views, and the numbers keep rising. Jamir, a member of the band The Fantastic Company from Nagaland, has gained popularity since her performance at the renowned event was widely shared online. A user wrote, “This is just wow. The clarity of notes playing with is simply amazing, incredibly beautiful,”. That's great…, Glimpses of Incredible India…”, wrote another user.