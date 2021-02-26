हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat assembly

Gujarat assembly budget session to commence from Mar 1, budget on Mar 3

The month-long budget session of the Gujarat Assembly would begin on March 1 and the budget for the financial year 2021-22 will be presented on March 3, officials said on Friday (February 26). Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the Finance portfolio, will table the budget on March 3. 

File Photo

Ahmedabad: The month-long budget session of the Gujarat Assembly would begin on March 1 and the budget for the financial year 2021-22 will be presented on March 3, officials said on Friday (February 26). 

It will begin with Governor Acharya Devvrat's address to the House on March 1, while Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the Finance portfolio, will table the budget on March 3, and the session will continue till April 1, an official release said.

Earlier during the day, Patel launched the "Gujarat Budget" mobile application to enable government officials, legislators and other citizens to access budgetary provisions on their mobile phones.

The mobile app will have five different sections, comprising budgetary allocations for 27 departments, budget highlights, finance minister's speech, important aspects of the budget and news coverage of it, said Patel.

"Since budget publications will be available online, the government will print only 20 per cent material, which would save 55 lakh pages," Patel informed.

