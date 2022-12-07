Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Full list of seat-wise 182 winning candidates HERE

The BJP is set to return to power in Gujarat with a huge margin in terms of seat numbers, according to trends in the exit poll results. Zee News exit poll suggests the BJP could win between 110 and 125 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat assembly. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1995. In the 2017 elections, the Congress threw a strong fight towards the saffron camp. But, this time they may lag behind in terms of number of seats. Acoording to the latest trends, the 'Modi Magic' will continue in Gujarat.

Political analysts feel that the main reason for this surprising result for the BJP is the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party. According to the exit poll results, AAP is not expected to get many seats. Most surveys say they can get single digit seats. But, the opposition vote is divided between them. Many considered Arvind Kejriwal to be a suitable alternative to the Congress. And this is one of the reasons for increasing the BJP's number of seats in Gujarat. However, the vote percentage is likely to decrease. This is not good news for the BJP if we look at 2024.

The BJP won 99 seats in the 2017 assembly elections. The magic number to form a government in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly is 92. Since 2012, their number of seats has decreased by 16. But at the same time in 2017, they got 49.05 percent votes. 1.15 percent more than 5 years ago. The Exit poll survey says BJP could get 47 percent votes in the current elections. That is, compared to 2017, the votes received by the BJP may decrease a lot. On the other hand, Congress got 41.44 percent votes 5 years ago. This time, according to the exit poll, they could get 35 percent votes, AAP can get 12 percent votes.

Also, political analysts feel that there was a lack of campaigning on the part of the Congress in the Gujarat elections. Which ultimately went in favor of the BJP. Many central BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah held meetings and roadshows in Gujarat one after the other. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Singh Mann have repeatedly come to Gujarat to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress has not been seen campaigning in Gujarat in the same manner as others campaigned in Gujarat. New Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held several meetings in Kharg, but the Gandhis seem to have avoided Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi has been busy with the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', spending only two days campaigning in Gujarat. Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi were not seen.

However, all the boxes will open tomorrow from 8 AM onwards. In order to find out the full list of winning candidates' names, check the latest updates below.