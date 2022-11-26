Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases manifesto, promises to make state 1 trillion economy - Read details

GANDHINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in which they mentioned several promises that they wish to implement in the state. The BJP president JP Nadda announced that the saffron party is planning to make Gujarat's economy equal to that of a 1 trillion economy by making the state a foreign direct investment destination. The BJP manifesto also included a plan to "create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces."

"We will also make a law pertaining to damages to public property. The law will be regarding recovery from anti-social elements who damage public property and attack private property," said Nadda.

The BJP released its manifesto for next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, in which it promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if the party retained power. In the manifesto, which was released here by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also promised free education to girls from KG to PG (kindergarten to post-graduation).

It also assured that the amount of medical insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme would be doubled from Rs five lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

