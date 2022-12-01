topStoriesenglish
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani rides bicycle with gas cylinder to polling booth - WATCH

With a gas cylinder tied on its back, Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani went to vote on a bicycle while demonstrating against the price hike of domestic gas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani rides bicycle with gas cylinder to polling booth - WATCH

New Delhi: The voting session for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 has begun in the state and people of 89 constituencies are set to decide the fate of 788 candidates. People are reaching polling booths to cast their votes using all sorts of modes of transportation, however, Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani left his residence on a bicycle with a gas cylinder tied to it to exercise the franchise.

In a video clip shared by the news agency ANI, Paresh Dhanani is seen riding a bicycle with a gas cylinder tied to it and on it, there was a paper stick that compared today's gas price to 2014.

Gujarat is conducting the first phase of polling for 89 seats today, December 1. Voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 788 candidates of which 69 are women.

