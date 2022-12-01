Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani rides bicycle with gas cylinder to polling booth - WATCH

New Delhi: The voting session for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 has begun in the state and people of 89 constituencies are set to decide the fate of 788 candidates. People are reaching polling booths to cast their votes using all sorts of modes of transportation, however, Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani left his residence on a bicycle with a gas cylinder tied to it to exercise the franchise.

In a video clip shared by the news agency ANI, Paresh Dhanani is seen riding a bicycle with a gas cylinder tied to it and on it, there was a paper stick that compared today's gas price to 2014.

#WATCH | Amreli: Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani leaves his residence, to cast his vote, with a gas cylinder on a bicycle underscoring the issue of high fuel prices.#GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/QxfYf1QgQR — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

Gujarat is conducting the first phase of polling for 89 seats today, December 1. Voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 788 candidates of which 69 are women.