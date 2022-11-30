LIVE Coverage | Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 1 Voting 2022: Polling today, over 700 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election Voting 2022 LIVE Coverage: Gujarat on Thursday (December 1, 2022) will vote in the first phase of its much-awaited Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state. The voting is scheduled to begin at 8 AM and will continue till 5 pm across 14,382 polling stations. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the polls, of which, 339 are independent candidates. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress, and five by the AAP. Apart from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded their candidates in various seats that will go to polls on Thursday.

While the saffron party and Congress are contesting in all 89 seats, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is fighting in 88 seats. AAP's candidate from the Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase. Among other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14, and CPI-M four candidates.

Out of the total 4,91,35,400 registered voters in Gujarat, 2,39,76,670 are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of the elections. These include 5.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years and 4,945 above the age of 99 years.

It is noteworthy that out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress got 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Phase 1 polling: