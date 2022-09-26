Gujarat Assembly polls: Union minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad today, to take part in farmers' conference

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Gujarat on Monday to participate in a host of programmes including a farmers' conference in Ahmedabad. On day 1 of his two-day visit, the Union Home minister inaugurated the Bhadaj Bridge in Ahmedabad in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. "Amit Shah will stay in Gujarat on September 26 and 27 where he will take part in a host of programmes," according to a government communique. He will also attend a farmers' conference at Bavla in the Ahmedabad district.

After inaugurating the overbridge on SP Ring Road, he will also unveil a primary health centre at Sanand and an office of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also present. pic.twitter.com/Zj79DnYBlW — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

Farmers from Amit Shah's Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency are organising the "Rin Sweekar Sammelan" (gratitude acceptance conference) to express gratitude for providing irrigation facilities in 164 villages, the release said.

It further said, "Farmers had been demanding irrigation water supply for a long time. Shah, as the parliamentarian, recommended a permanent solution to the problems of these farmers after which the Gujarat government included 164 villages under the Fatewadi-Kharikat irrigation project."

Notably, top leaders of the BJP are busy inaugurating several development projects for Gujarat where assembly elections are slated by the end of the year.

Amit Shah to address public rallies in Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Home Minister will also be visiting Jammu and Kashmir from September 30 to October 2, said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh in here on Sunday. Since the abrogation of Article 370, this will be Amit Shah`s second visit to the Union Territory. Last year in October, he visited Kashmir in the wake of rising attacks on minority community members by the terrorists in the Valley.

During his visit, Amit Shah will meet the intellectuals and prominent personalities and will address two public meetings on October 1 in Rajouri and will also address another rally in Baramullah on October 2.

"Amit Shah will visit different areas in this visit and this is a special occasion just like a festival as he was the key person to finish the controversial Articles 370 and 35(a) and broke the shackles of Jammu and Kashmir residents to free them from long bondage. SCs, women, Gujjars-Bakkarwals and other communities were empowered after being neglected for 70 years," said Chugh.

Chugh said that Rajouri and Baramullah areas have been neglected for all these years, hence Amit Shah has decided to visit these areas and address the rallies there, adding "BJP has tried to politically empower all who were denied due space for 70 years," said Chugh. The BJP leader further said that the Central government led by PM Narendra Modi has ensured the development of Jammu and Kashmir constantly despite COVID-19 and other difficulties."

In his address, BJP leader Ravinder Raina, however, said that people from Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Surakote, Matargote, Rajouri, Thanamandi, Darhal, Budhal, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote, Dhangri, Doongi and other border areas will be able to listen to Amit Shah at Bus Stand Ground in Rajouri.

Raina said, "In Baramullah of North Kashmir, people from Baramullah District, Kupwara District and Bandipora District including areas of Gurez, Bandipora, Karnah, Kandhal, Kithwal, Trigam, Uri, Rafiabad, Handwara, Langate will participate in mega rallies of Amit Shah," adding "The residents of border areas were raising demand for the rallies of Amit Shah and he affirmatively responded to our request for both the rallies."

Last year, Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(With ANI Inputs)