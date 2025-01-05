Gujarat: Three Killed In Helicopter Crash At Porbandar Coast Guard Airport
In a tragic incident, atleast three people were killed after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar Airport in Gujarat.
In a tragic incident, atleast three people were killed on Sunday after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar Coast Guard Airport in Gujarat during a routine training sortie, Zee News reported.
The incident took place around 12.10 pm, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said, PTI reported.
An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), carrying three crew members, crashed during landing at Porbandar airport, he added.
He further said that the crew members were rescued from the helicopter and rushed to a hospital in Porbandar with severe burns.
All three crew members died at the hospital, Kamala Baug police station's inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said.
