Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839730https://zeenews.india.com/india/gujarat-at-least-three-killed-in-helicopter-crash-at-porbandar-coast-guard-airport-2839730.html
NewsIndia
GUJARAT

Gujarat: Three Killed In Helicopter Crash At Porbandar Coast Guard Airport

In a tragic incident, atleast three people were killed after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar Airport in Gujarat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat: Three Killed In Helicopter Crash At Porbandar Coast Guard Airport

In a tragic incident, atleast three people were killed on Sunday after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar Coast Guard Airport in Gujarat during a routine training sortie, Zee News reported.

 

The incident took place around 12.10 pm, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said, PTI reported.

 


An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), carrying three crew members, crashed during landing at Porbandar airport, he added.

He further said that the crew members were rescued from the helicopter and rushed to a hospital in Porbandar with severe burns.

All three crew members died at the hospital, Kamala Baug police station's inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK