Gujarat ATS Arrests 4 ISIS Terrorists From Sri Lanka At Ahmedabad Airport

New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four Sri Lankan nationals for their alleged links with Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists on Monday from the Ahmedabad airport. All four terrorists had boarded an Ahembdabad-bound flight from Chennai, officials said.

The four arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Nusrat, Mohammad Nufran, Mohammad Faris and Mohammad Razdin. All four are Sri Lankan nationals and were active members of the banned terror outfit.

"Information was received that they are coming to India to commit a terror attack," Gujarat DGP Vikash Sahay said.

The police official further informed that the arrest was made after analysing the list of passengers coming from the south. The arrested terrorists had boarded an Ahembdabad-bound flight from Chennai.

"All four of them are completely radicalised by the ISIS ideology and they are going to come to India to commit a terror attack. As per the information, they were going to reach Ahmedabad on May 18 or 19 either by railway or flight," Gujarat DGP said, ANI reported.

The DGP further informed that the strategies were created based on the information received priority.

"Passenger lists of trains and flights coming from the south were analysed. All 4 of them were travelling from Chennai to Ahmedabad on the same PNR no. through an Indigo flight. Verification was done in Colombo too for confirmation," he added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also filed a chargesheet on March 21 against three accused in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case.

As per the NIA, the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf of Prayagraj, Mohammed Arshad Warsi of Dehradun and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam of Hazaribagh, were actively involved in promoting the anti-India agenda of the proscribed terror outfit.