Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751035
NewsIndia
GUJARAT ATS

Gujarat ATS Arrests 4 ISIS Terrorists From Sri Lanka At Ahmedabad Airport

Gujarat ATS arrested 4 ISIS terrorists from the Ahmedabad airport after receiving information regarding a terror attack. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 20, 2024, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gujarat ATS Arrests 4 ISIS Terrorists From Sri Lanka At Ahmedabad Airport

New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested four Sri Lankan nationals for their alleged links with Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists on Monday from the Ahmedabad airport. All four terrorists had boarded an Ahembdabad-bound flight from Chennai, officials said. 

The four arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Nusrat, Mohammad Nufran, Mohammad Faris and Mohammad Razdin. All four are Sri Lankan nationals and were active members of the banned terror outfit.

"Information was received that they are coming to India to commit a terror attack," Gujarat DGP Vikash Sahay said.

The police official further informed that the arrest was made after analysing the list of passengers coming from the south. The arrested terrorists had boarded an Ahembdabad-bound flight from Chennai. 

"All four of them are completely radicalised by the ISIS ideology and they are going to come to India to commit a terror attack. As per the information, they were going to reach Ahmedabad on May 18 or 19 either by railway or flight," Gujarat DGP said, ANI reported. 

The DGP further informed that the strategies were created based on the information received priority. 

"Passenger lists of trains and flights coming from the south were analysed. All 4 of them were travelling from Chennai to Ahmedabad on the same PNR no. through an Indigo flight. Verification was done in Colombo too for confirmation," he added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also filed a chargesheet on March 21 against three accused in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case.

As per the NIA, the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf of Prayagraj, Mohammed Arshad Warsi of Dehradun and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam of Hazaribagh, were actively involved in promoting the anti-India agenda of the proscribed terror outfit.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission
DNA Video
DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?