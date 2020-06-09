Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020: GSEB to declare result on June 9 at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release Gujarat Board class 10th result on Tuesday (June 9) at 8:00 am. Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations will be able to check their results online at gseb.org, the official website of the GSEB.

It is to be noted that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. As per the rules laid down by GSEB, students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject as well as overall to pass the examination. The students who score E grade will have to appear for the supplementary exams.

The Board exams were conducted in Gujarat from March 5-21, 2020 and the results for GSEB HSC Science have been released, whereas GSEB Arts and Commerce stream results are still awaited.

Here's how you can check the Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 online:

-Go to the official website of the board, which is gseb.org

-Look for SSC Result 2020

-Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

-Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

-Download the scorecard in PDF format for your future reference.

Students can also check their result by sending SMS in this format to get their scorecard on their phones — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

The GSEB had released the HSC Science results, which saw a pass percentage of 71.34 per cent, on May 17.