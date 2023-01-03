Gujarat Board GSEB Time Table 2023: Class 10, 12 exam datesheet revised at gseb.org- Here is direct link to check schedule

GSEB Time Table 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB Time table 2023 has been released at the official website. The schedule for the SSC and HSC exams has been made public by the Gujarat Board as of today, January 3, 2023. Gujarat Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 - General and Science streams will start on March 14, 2023, according to the official schedule on the website gseb.org. The 2023 GSEB Class 10 Exams will take place from March 14, 2023, to March 28, 2023, and the 2023 GSEB Class 12 Science Exams will take place from March 14, 2023, to March 25, 2023.

GSEB Timetable 2023: Here’s how to download exam schedule

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Board Website’ option.

Next, click on the “Class-10 and Class-12 Exam Schedule March-2023”link

GSEB board exam schedule 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout for future reference.

The GSEB Class 12 General and Vocational stream exams will be administered by the Gujarat Board from March 14 to March 29, 2023.