Gujarat Bridge Collapse: One of FINEST Engineering works of British Era SWING like Ram-Laxman Jhula- Read full HISTORY

A major accident happened in Morbi, Gujarat on Sunday. The bridge over the Machhu river collapsed, in which more than 140 people lost their lives and 177 people are still missing. The history of this bridge built on the Machhu river is quite old. This is exactly the same type of bridge as the Ram and Lakshman Jhula on the Ganges River in Uttarakhand. Both bridges are almost similar, and they move up and down when walking on them. Due to this, a large number of tourists usually visit it. Around 400-500 people were present on the bridge when the incident took place on Sunday evening. The bridge could not bear the weight of the presence of such a large number of people and broke through the middle and got absorbed in the river.

Finest Engineering of British Rule

The history of this bridge included in the Tourist Places of Gujarat is quite old. It was constructed around 1887. The bridge was also repaired from time to time. It was kept closed for some time for repairs, after which it was reopened five days ago. Due to the Diwali holidays, the number of people visiting the bridge has also increased significantly. This bridge, 1.25 meters wide and 230 meters long, connects Darbargadh Palace and Lukhdhirji Engineering College. It has also been a sample of the finest engineering of British rule.

Distinct Identity of Morbi

This bridge of Morbi is located at a distance of 64 km from Rajkot in Gujarat. Seeing this, the tourist also remembers Victorian London. This bridge was built with the aim of giving a distinct identity to Morbi, which was built using the best technology available in Europe. It was built by Sir Lakhdhiraji Waghji, the former ruler of Morbi. At the same time, a video before the accident on the bridge has surfaced, in which many people are seen jumping and running on the bridge.

On Sunday evening, 400 to 500 people were present on this bridge built on the Machhu river in Morbi. Due to the large crowd, the cable bridge collapsed and fell into the river. A large number of people have lost their lives in an accident. The Gujarat government has given the responsibility of investigating the accident to the SIT. Police-administration is engaged in the rescue operation. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. At the same time, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakh each has been announced for the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.