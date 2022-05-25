हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistani boat

Gujarat: BSF seizes abandoned Pakistani fishing boat near Kutch border

A BSF patrolling team came across the abandoned fishing boat in the morning on the Indian side’s border with Pakistan in Harami Nala creek area in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Gujarat: BSF seizes abandoned Pakistani fishing boat near Kutch border
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@BSF_Gujarat

New Delhi: An abandoned Pakistani fishing boat was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday (May 25) near the border in Gujarat's Kutch district, PTI cited an official statement as saying. As per the BSF, the boat probably glided to the Indian side due to strong winds. A BSF patrolling team came across the boat in the morning on the Indian side’s border with Pakistan in Harami Nala creek area. 

"Crossing the marshes and nalas on foot, the BSF patrol party immediately reached the spot and seized one Pakistani fishing boat about 100 meters inside the Indian border near border pillar no. 1165," said the release. The boat swept inside the Indian territory likely due to "high sea state and strong winds," the statement added. 

The security officials recovered fishing nets and equipment from the boat, the BSF said adding nothing questionable was found. 

Earlier in February, the BSF had started a massive combing operation in the Harami Nala area against intruders. The border force had then caught six Pakistani nationals and captured 11 fishing boats. Later on May 4, the BSF had seized a boat abandoned by Pakistani fishermen in the same area.

Notably, Indian fishermen are banned from this creek due to security reasons, while Pakistan fishermen are often caught from the region after they set sail in the Indian waters, mostly in search of better catch, PTI reported. 

(With PTI inputs)

