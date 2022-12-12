Gujarat Cabinet Minister List 2022: Full list of BJP ministers and their portfolios

Gujarat Cabinet Minister List 2022: After recording a landslide mandate in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, the BJP has again trusted Bhupendra Patel with the reign of the state. Patel was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second term in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other key BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani. The BJP has won 156 seats out of 182 in the Gujarat Assembly. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to Patel as well as 16 newly elected MLAs. According to reports, more ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage.

This was the BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll victory in Gujarat and also its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960. Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021. He was first elected as BJP legislative party leader on September 12, 2021. He began his political journey as a member of Memnagar municipality and got elected as MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.

Of the leaders who made it to the first list are Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad, Parshottam Solanki Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma. Below is the full list of Gujarat Cabinet Ministers and their portfolio:

Name of Minister---------------------------Portfolio (**To be updates as announced)

Bhupendra Patel -------------------------------------------- Chief Minister

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai (Cabinet Minister) ------------------------------

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel (Cabinet Minister) ---------------------------

Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai (Cabinet Minister) ------------------------

Balvantsinh Chandan Singh Rajput (Cabinet Minister) --------------------

Kunwarji Mohanbhai Babariya (Cabinet Minister) ------------------------

Mulubhai Haridasbhai Bera (Cabinet Minister) ----------------------------

Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor (Cabinet Minister) ----------------------

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya (Cabinet Minister) ---------------------

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghvi (State Minister - Independent Charge)----

Jagdish Vishwakarma (State Minister - Independent Charge) ------------

Purshottambhai Solanki (State Minister) ------------------------------------

Khabar Bachubhai Maganbhai (State Minister) ----------------------------

Mukeshbhai Patel (State Minister) -------------------------------------------

Bhikhusinh Parmar (State Minister) -----------------------------------------

Praful Pansheriya (State Minister) -----------------------------------------

Kunwarjibhai Halpati (State Minister) --------------------------------------

According to reports, some other ministers who may be inducted later, include Shankar Chaudhary, Purnesh Modi, Alpesh Thakore, and Jitu Vaghani. Patel's cabinet will have 25-28 ministers with 10-12 of them having a cabinet rank.