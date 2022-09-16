NewsIndia
GUJARAT

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani sentenced to six months imprisonment for 2016 rioting case

Jignesh Mevani along with 18 others has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for a 2016 case of rioting

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 07:25 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Jignesh Mevani and 18 others sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Ahmedabad court
  • He was booked for 2016 rioting case
  • Additional Chief Metropolitan also imposed a fine on Mevani and others

Trending Photos

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani sentenced to six months imprisonment for 2016 rioting case

Ahmedabad: A court in Ahmedabad on Friday sentenced Gujarat Congress's working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani and 18 others to six months simple imprisonment in a 2016 case of rioting.

The case was related to a road blockade agitation staged by Mevani and his associates. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P N Goswami, who also imposed a fine on Mevani and others, suspended their sentence till October 17 to enable them to file appeals.

The case was registered against Mevani and 19 others at the University police station here in 2016 for staging a road blockade to press their demand that an under-construction building of the law department of Gujarat University be named for Dr B R Ambedkar.

The First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) as well as sections of the Gujarat Police Act. One of the accused died during the pendency of the case. Mevani, a prominent Dalit leader, won the 2017 Assembly election as an independent with the support of Congress.

The party later made him a working president of its Gujarat unit.

Live Tv

GujaratJignesh MevaniCongress gujarat working president2016 gujarat riots

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?