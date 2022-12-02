topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

Gujarat Election 2022: 'Babu Bhai Aap to Aise na The!': Kirti Azad MOCKS Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: BJP leader Paresh Rawal brought up the Rohingya issue in the Gujarat assembly election campaign. The Bollywood actor, campaigning for the BJP, practically threatened that the Rohingyas would sit down and eat fish.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Paresh Rawal campaigned for the BJP in Valsad last Tuesday ahead of the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election.
  • Paresh's campaign video was also posted on Twitter by Gujarati media 'Desh Gujarat'.
  • Paresh also attacked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from that meeting in Valsad.

Trending Photos

Gujarat Election 2022: 'Babu Bhai Aap to Aise na The!': Kirti Azad MOCKS Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal made controversial comments while campaigning in Gujarat. BJP leader Paresh Rawal also brought up the Rohingya issue in the Gujarat assembly election campaign. The Bollywood actor, campaigning for the BJP, practically threatened that the Rohingyas would sit down and eat fish. Paresh said, "What to do with the gas cylinder? Cook fish for the Bengalis first? If Rohingyas and Bangladeshis start living around you like in Delhi, then? For some time, the people of Gujarat could bear inflation. But the way they deliver verbal abuse, the person among them needs to wear a diaper on his mouth"

Paresh campaigned for the BJP in Valsad last Tuesday ahead of the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election which was held on December 1. Paresh's campaign video was also posted on Twitter by Gujarati media 'Desh Gujarat'. He was heard saying, "If the price of gas cylinders goes up, it will become cheap again. If inflation increases, it will decrease. People will also get jobs." Then the former BJP MP from Ahmedabad East directly made a controversial comment about the eating habits of Bengalis. In the video of Paresh's campaign posted on Twitter by Desh Gujarat, he can be heard saying, "What to do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis first?"

Reacting to Paresh Rawal's remark about the eating habits of Bengalis and connecting it to Rohingyas, Trinamool MP Kirti Azad said, "Babu Bhai Aap to Aise Na The!!!! If Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are entering India, it means Amit Shah, as Home Minister, is not doing his job properly! Are you saying BSF doesn't gaurd the borders properly?"

Paresh also attacked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from that meeting in Valsad. Criticizing AAP's promise of charity in Gujarat if it wins the assembly elections, the former BJP MP said, "People line up to donate here. This is Gujarat. And showing here the lollipop of Khairati? You don't know the true value of Gujaratis."

Live Tv

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022Paresh RawalBengali FishBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend