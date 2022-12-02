Gujarat Election 2022: 'Babu Bhai Aap to Aise na The!': Kirti Azad MOCKS Paresh Rawal over 'Cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal made controversial comments while campaigning in Gujarat. BJP leader Paresh Rawal also brought up the Rohingya issue in the Gujarat assembly election campaign. The Bollywood actor, campaigning for the BJP, practically threatened that the Rohingyas would sit down and eat fish. Paresh said, "What to do with the gas cylinder? Cook fish for the Bengalis first? If Rohingyas and Bangladeshis start living around you like in Delhi, then? For some time, the people of Gujarat could bear inflation. But the way they deliver verbal abuse, the person among them needs to wear a diaper on his mouth"

Actor/BJP politician Paresh Rawal in Gujarat: “Price of Gas cylinders will come down, inflation will fluctuate up-down, but what will you do when Bangladeshis and Rohingyas start living next to you?”



He knows what will get BJP the votes in Gujarat.pic.twitter.com/6BEuwmTUdf — Saif (@isaifpatel) November 30, 2022

Paresh campaigned for the BJP in Valsad last Tuesday ahead of the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election which was held on December 1. Paresh's campaign video was also posted on Twitter by Gujarati media 'Desh Gujarat'. He was heard saying, "If the price of gas cylinders goes up, it will become cheap again. If inflation increases, it will decrease. People will also get jobs." Then the former BJP MP from Ahmedabad East directly made a controversial comment about the eating habits of Bengalis. In the video of Paresh's campaign posted on Twitter by Desh Gujarat, he can be heard saying, "What to do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis first?"

Reacting to Paresh Rawal's remark about the eating habits of Bengalis and connecting it to Rohingyas, Trinamool MP Kirti Azad said, "Babu Bhai Aap to Aise Na The!!!! If Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are entering India, it means Amit Shah, as Home Minister, is not doing his job properly! Are you saying BSF doesn't gaurd the borders properly?"

‘babu Bhai’

“Aap to Aise Na

The”!!!!

If Bangladeshis and

Rohingyas are entering

#India it means @AmitShah as Home

Minister is not doing job

properly! @SirPareshRawal

are you saying #BSF

doesn't gaurd the borders

properly? https://t.co/MuaFTC73MY — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) December 1, 2022

Paresh also attacked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from that meeting in Valsad. Criticizing AAP's promise of charity in Gujarat if it wins the assembly elections, the former BJP MP said, "People line up to donate here. This is Gujarat. And showing here the lollipop of Khairati? You don't know the true value of Gujaratis."