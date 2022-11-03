Gujarat Election 2022: Congress TAUNTS EC before announcement of dates, BJP says, 'BAHANA BAAZI Kyuki Rahul Gandhi ko...'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference today (Thursday) at 12 noon, in which it is possible to announce the dates of Gujarat elections. Even before this, Congress has raised questions about the integrity of the Election Commission. Congress has taunted the autonomy of the Election Commission of India by tweeting from its official Twitter handle. At the same time, the BJP has called it an excuse by Congress for fear of defeat. Congress has questioned the autonomy of the Election Commission of India by tweeting. Congress tweeted and said, "The Election Commission of India is an autonomous institution. It conducts fair elections."

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग एक स्वायत्त संस्थान है। ये निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराता है। — Congress (@INCIndia) November 3, 2022

Responding to the Congress's tweet regarding the Election Commission, BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Even before poll dates are announced (as per news channels) - Congress has started it’s usual bahana baazi fearing defeat in both states. ECI par nishana Kyuki Rahul ko hai bachana. Parivar tantra has conditional commitment to LOKTANTRA. When they win, ECI is OK!"

Even before poll dates are announced (as per news channels) - Congress has started it’s usual bahana baazi fearing defeat in both states



ECI par nishana

Kyuki Rahul ko hai bachana



Parivar tantra has conditional commitment to LOKTANTRA



When they win ECI is ok! pic.twitter.com/EMYO7tfSVO — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 3, 2022

Let us inform you that the Election Commission will hold a press conference at 12 noon today to announce the dates of the Gujarat Assembly elections. The model code of conduct will be implemented in Gujarat after the official notification of the election is issued. Voting in Gujarat is likely to be held in two phases in the first week of December. Significantly, the Election Commission did not announce the Gujarat election schedule along with the dates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. Whereas in the year 2017, the elections of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were held simultaneously. The Election Commission had on October 14 announced the election dates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which will be held in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.