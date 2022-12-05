Gujarat Election 2022: Video of district BJP president carrying and distributing liquor bottles FREELY goes VIRAL here- WATCH

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2: Polling for the final phase of Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections is underway. The voting which started on Monday morning is going on smoothly. As part of the second phase, people are exercising their right to vote in 93 assembly seats. However, criticism is coming about the behavior of the BJP president of Aravalli district in Gujarat. A video has been posted on Twitter saying that Aravalli district BJP president is carrying liquor bottles freely. A video of him carrying liquor boxes while polling was going on went viral. The Election Commission has also responded to this matter.

Allegation Against District BJP President

An user named Deepak Khatri posted a video on Twitter saying that Aravalli district BJP president is openly carrying liquor boxes. "Aravalli BJP district president in Gujarat.. openly carrying liquor boxes! The BJP is distributing alcohol. The Election Commission is silent on the matter. Will the Election Commission give any explanation on this matter," the person wrote. The video shows some people putting liquor bottles in the car.

In #Gujarat Aravalli BJP District President is openly carrying liquor boxes!



BJP people's are distributing liquor and the Election Commission is silent on this, will the Election Commission give any clarification on this?#GujaratAssemblyPolls

https://t.co/5fRUdKmDvu pic.twitter.com/5klAQuSd4T (@Deepakkhatri812) December 4, 2022

Gujarat State Election Commission Responds

After this video was posted on social media of the Aravalli district BJP president carrying liquor boxes, the Gujarat State Election Commission responded. A reply was given to this video on Twitter. A case has been registered under the Prohibition Act. "As per SP Arvalli, police reached the spot immediately, a criminal case was registered vide Malpur PSCR No 6220/2022 under the Guj Prohi. Act, 1949. The vehicle Reg No GJ 05 CF 8970 with 876 bottles of IMFL worth ₹87,600 have been seized and further investigation is on," said the Gujarat Election Commission. However, many users wrote on Twitter to know what action was taken against the BJP leader who was caught with alcohol.

As per SP Arvalli, police reached the spot immediately, a criminal case was registered vide Malpur PSCR No 6220/2022 under the Guj Prohi. Act, 1949. The vehicle Reg No GJ 05 CF 8970 with 876 bottles of IMFL worth ₹87,600 have been seized and further investigation is on @ECISVEEP — Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat (@CEOGujarat) December 5, 2022

Polling for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections is going on in 93 constituencies. The Election Commission revealed that 58.80 percent of polling was recorded till 5 pm. Voting started at 8 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted in Ahmedabad.Exit polls will come at 6.30 pm today. On 8th of this month, the counting of votes and the results of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections will be announced.