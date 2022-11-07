Gujarat Election 2022: WIFE vs SISTER in Jamnagar North seat? BIG political fight inside cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's family

All the political parties started the candidate selection process as soon as the date of the election in Gujarat was announced. Among them, the center that all eyes are on in the state is Jamnagar North Seat. At this center, there is going to be a political fight between the family of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. On the one hand, there are indications that his wife Rivaba Jadeja may contest for the BJP. On the other hand, his sister Naina Jadeja may contest for Congress. As a result, naturally now, the attention of the political parties and people is towards this center.

Rivaba joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After that, his sister Naina joined the Congress. Jadeja's sister Naina is well known in Jamnagar. She is the District Women's Congress President and a very active leader. Dharmendra Singh Jadeja is currently the BJP MLA from Jamnagar North. However, strong speculation has started to give a ticket to Ribaba from the BJP in this election. Because the credibility of Dharmendra Singh Jadeja has been questioned. In such a situation, there is a high possibility that he will not be re-ticketed. Now Rivaba is ahead in the race of BJP candidate in this centre. Because apart from being the wife of a celebrity, she also has a reputation as a female leader.

According to BJP sources, Rivaba's activity shows that she wants to contest the elections. Rivaba is a resident of Rajkot. Her father is a big industrialist. He is involved in many social activities. Meanwhile, the Congress is also keeping an eye on the BJP's poll strategy. Political circles believe that if the BJP nominates Rivaba, Congress may field Naina against her. Naina also has a good reputation. She owns a hotel. If this happens, then Jamnagar North seat will be the most interesting election fight. Now, whom will Jadeja support? Sister or wife? That's a million dollar question now!