NewsIndia
GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022

Gujarat elections 2022: AAP releases 5th list with 12 more candidates

Gujarat elections 2022: Unlike previous elections, this year Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with full might.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • AAP announced the names of 12 more candidates for Gujarat polls
  • AAP has announced the names of 53 candidates so far

Trending Photos

Gujarat elections 2022: AAP releases 5th list with 12 more candidates

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced the names of 12 more candidates for the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. This is AAP`s fifth list of candidates.

Who are the new AAP candidates?

The party fielded Rajesh Pandoriya from Bhuj, Jayantibhai Parnami from Idar and Ashok Gajera from Nikol constituency. Jasvant Thakor has been given the ticket from Sabarmati while Sanjay Bhatasna got the ticket from Tankara. Further, Valjibhai Makwana, Ravjibhai Somabhai Vaghela and Udeysinh Chauhan are fielded from Kodina, Mahudha and Balasinor constituencies respectively. Banabhai Damor has been fielded from Morva Hadaf and Anil Garasiya from Jhalod. In the Dediapada constituency, AAP fielded Chaitar Vasava. Bipin Choudhary is the AAP candidate from Vyara.

Also Read: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: BJP is NOT ignoring Arvind Kejriwal threat, a look at saffron party's plan

Gujarat polls: AAP announces 53 candidates so far

AAP has announced the names of 53 candidates so far for the Gujarat polls. The 182-seated Gujarat Assembly will go to polls later this year. BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 24 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was the Chief Minister for 12 years, 227 days. Before him, Keshubhai Patel was the CM of the state for 216 days. Modi was followed by Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and the current CM Bhupendra Patel. Unlike previous elections, this year Aam Aadmi Party is also fighting the election with full might, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal, which has made it a triangular contest. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. 

Live Tv

gujarat elections 2022Gujarat elections 2022 dateGujarat elections 2022 opinionAAPArvind KejriwalBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN