Gujarat Elections 2022: 'Even after 27 yrs of rule, PM, Union HM coming here...,' says Cong chief Kharge

DEDIAPADA: Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the BJP’s contribution to development in Gujarat over its 27-year-long rule while talking to the press on Sunday. He questioned why national leaders of the ruling party felt compelled to come to Gujarat to campaign for Assembly elections this year. He said, “BJP's national leaders are roaming from ward to ward in Gujarat. Even after 27 yrs of rule PM, Union HM & their other states' CMs are coming here & giving provocative speeches while misleading the people. There must be fear behind that.” He further alleged that the BJP changed the Chief Minister frequently instead of bringing change in the state.

“Instead of bringing change in the state, they (BJP) changed the CM, and three CMs were changed in six years. That means they (BJP govt) haven't done any work in the state,” said Kharge.

He had also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "jhoothon ka sardar" (chieftain of liars) and a seeker of sympathy by labelling himself as poor and claiming that he is a victim of abuse. Addressing a public rally at Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district of poll-bound Gujarat, Kharge said he himself comes from the "poorest of the poor and untouchable caste".

"Modiji and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah ask what Congress did in 70 years? Had we not done anything in 70 years, you would not have got democracy. And people like you who always claim to be poor. I am also poor. I am from the poorest of the poor. I come from the untouchable caste. At least people drink your tea. People do not even drink my tea," he said.

(With PTI inputs)